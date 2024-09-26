BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 249,443.70 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately 332,509,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.54.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

