BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWHC opened at 30.44 on Thursday. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of 27.09 and a 1 year high of 31.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is 30.64 and its 200-day moving average is 29.70.

