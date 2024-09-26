BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.83) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.70) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.67 ($8.53).

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

BP stock opened at GBX 400.25 ($5.36) on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 389.77 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a market cap of £63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 470.05.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,795,554.62). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($27,249.60). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,795,554.62). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,284. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.