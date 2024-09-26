BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. BP has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter worth $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.