Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Target Price at $19.94

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIHL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.