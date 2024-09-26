Bryan Ganz Sells 5,495 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $17.40.

On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

BYRN opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYRN

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.