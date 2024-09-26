Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$74.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.59. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

