Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$669.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$13.56 and a twelve month high of C$20.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.38.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

