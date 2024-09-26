Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

