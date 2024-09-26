Card Factory plc (CARD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on December 11th

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Card Factory Stock Performance

CARD opened at GBX 107.02 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

