Card Factory plc (CARD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on December 11th

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Card Factory plc (LON:CARDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Card Factory Stock Performance

CARD opened at GBX 107.02 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on CARD

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

See Also

Dividend History for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

