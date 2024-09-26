Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.07 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.290107 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

