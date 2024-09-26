Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.20 million.
