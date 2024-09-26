Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $643.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

