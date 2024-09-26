Citigroup Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $16.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.