Comparing Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) & Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) and Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Tango Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($280.98) 0.00 Tango Therapeutics $42.51 million 18.68 -$101.74 million ($1.13) -6.58

Risk and Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Tango Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A -70,194.55% -269.84% Tango Therapeutics -274.04% -44.73% -28.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Panbela Therapeutics and Tango Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tango Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128,500.82%. Tango Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 103.81%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Tango Therapeutics.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Panbela Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. It has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.