Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 265,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,217,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,938,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

