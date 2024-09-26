Daniel Agostinelli Sells 690,653 Shares of Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 690,653 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.54), for a total value of A$1,557,422.52 ($1,066,727.75).

Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accent Group alerts:

On Monday, September 2nd, Daniel Agostinelli bought 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,208,882.75).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Accent Group Increases Dividend

Accent Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

(Get Free Report)

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.