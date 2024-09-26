David C. Shaver Sells 4,663 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Shares of K stock opened at C$13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinross Gold Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.