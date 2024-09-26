David C. Shaver Sells 4,663 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.