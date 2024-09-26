Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $94.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.16.

PYPL opened at $77.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

