Dirk Kersten Sells 40,831 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

DYN stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

