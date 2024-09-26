DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Dividend History for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.