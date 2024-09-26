DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DNP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
