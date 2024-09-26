Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $301,738,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

