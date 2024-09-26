Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

