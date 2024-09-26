E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Announces $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

ELF stock opened at C$1,298.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,291.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,167.12. E-L Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$848.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.87.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$62.96 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of C$351.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

