Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 17,075 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

