Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 17,075 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64.
- On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.
- On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:ACR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
