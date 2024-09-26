EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

