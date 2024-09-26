Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.