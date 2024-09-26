Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The firm has a market cap of £420.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.01. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.57).

In other news, insider Scott Fawcett acquired 10,479 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,925.25). 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

