EVE’s (EVEX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVE

EVE Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.35. EVE has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.72.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.