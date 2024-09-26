EVE’s (EVEX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVE
EVE Stock Up 1.9 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EVE
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.