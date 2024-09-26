Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:FERG opened at £150 ($200.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £161.76. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of £120.85 ($161.82) and a fifty-two week high of £178.10 ($238.48).
