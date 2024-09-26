Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (LON:FERGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £150 ($200.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £161.76. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of £120.85 ($161.82) and a fifty-two week high of £178.10 ($238.48).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

