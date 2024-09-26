First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells $89,115.72 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $89,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,099.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after purchasing an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

