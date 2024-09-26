FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Buys C$181,997.50 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche bought 846,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$181,997.50.
Allyn Knoche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Allyn Knoche purchased 125,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.
FPX Nickel Stock Performance
FPX Nickel Corp has a one year low of C$56.48 and a one year high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel
FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.
