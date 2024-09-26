Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $42.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several brokerages have commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Global-E Online Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.