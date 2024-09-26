H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FUL stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

