Head to Head Review: MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) versus WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

WalkMe has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and MariaDB”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $266.95 million 4.53 -$59.14 million ($0.44) -31.70 MariaDB $54.56 million 0.69 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MariaDB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariaDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.9% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -16.55% -9.60% -5.43% MariaDB -72.29% N/A -146.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WalkMe and MariaDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 1 5 2 0 2.13 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

WalkMe presently has a consensus price target of $12.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than MariaDB.

Summary

WalkMe beats MariaDB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation. In addition, the company WalkMe's platform is delivered via web, desktop or mobile and pre-packaged to support the key workflows. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

