Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

