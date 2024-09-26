Henry Turcan Buys 66,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,840 ($21,210.50).
Science in Sport Price Performance
LON:SIS opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.37. The company has a market capitalization of £57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.
Science in Sport Company Profile
