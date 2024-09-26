Henry Turcan Buys 66,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,840 ($21,210.50).

LON:SIS opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.37. The company has a market capitalization of £57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

