HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBIGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.