HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.