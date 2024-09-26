IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Group International L. Resource Sells 59,269 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Group International L. Resource sold 59,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,343.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,375,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,771,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

