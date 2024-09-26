Insider Buying: VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) Insider Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM – Get Free Report) insider Maree Arnason purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,690.00 ($21,020.55).

VHM Price Performance

About VHM

(Get Free Report)

VHM Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earths and zircon-titania deposits. Its flagship project is the the Goschen project located in the Loddon-Mallee Region of North West Victoria. The company was formerly known as VHM Exploration Limited and changed its name to VHM Limited in November 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.