Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $119,400.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,390,673 shares in the company, valued at $219,584,635.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.3 %

AVPT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AvePoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in AvePoint by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

