Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 25,200 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $175.52 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $819.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after buying an additional 83,846 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

