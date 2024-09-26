Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Sells 1,433 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $21,582.84.

On Thursday, June 27th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $24,700.00.

GitLab Stock Down 2.7 %

GTLB stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.