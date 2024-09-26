Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$156,600.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$13.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The firm has a market cap of C$16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.