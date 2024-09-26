Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $212,500.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,319,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22.

Paysign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Paysign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

