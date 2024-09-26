Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $163,277.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RXST opened at $48.92 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 74.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth about $14,942,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth about $7,354,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

