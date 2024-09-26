Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Major Shareholder Sells $27,221,875.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

