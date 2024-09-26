Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells C$2,000,000.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TVK stock opened at C$96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.82. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.45 and a 1 year high of C$101.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4533821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVK. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

