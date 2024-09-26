InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Trading Down 0.7 %

NSPR opened at $2.77 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

