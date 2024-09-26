Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £4,999,998.60 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Tina Whitley purchased 24,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £201.80 ($270.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,998.60 ($6,695,231.12).
Intercede Group Stock Up 0.5 %
IGP stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.53. Intercede Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.32 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.75 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £117.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.36.
