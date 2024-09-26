Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £4,999,998.60 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Tina Whitley purchased 24,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £201.80 ($270.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,998.60 ($6,695,231.12).

Intercede Group Stock Up 0.5 %

IGP stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.53. Intercede Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.32 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.75 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £117.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

